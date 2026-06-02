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India to ask US for relief from Section 301 probes as trade talks resume

The two nations reached an agreement on a trade pact earlier this year before the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs

truck driver watches a reach gantry crane move a shipping container at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai
A truck driver watches a reach gantry crane move a shipping container at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 8:24 AM IST
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By Shruti Srivastava
   
India will seek relief from any tariffs stemming from US trade investigations when negotiators from the two nations meet this week to finalize an interim deal, an official familiar with the matter said.
 
A US trade team led by chief negotiator Brendan Lynch will hold talks with counterparts in New Delhi from Tuesday to advance the trade deal the two nations agreed in February.
 
The Indian official, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private, said the deal could be agreed on if India gets a fair, equitable, and balanced pact. 
 
The two nations reached an agreement on a trade pact earlier this year before the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariffs. However, soon after, the office of the US Trade Representative launched investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act into countries, including India, over concerns of forced labor and excess production capacity. If found guilty, penalty tariffs may apply. 
 
New Delhi has denied the allegations, asking Washington to terminate the investigations and address the issue within the framework of ongoing trade negotiations and not through unilateral measures.
 
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer could visit India once the broad contours of the trade agreement are finalized, the Indian official said.
 
The US Embassy in New Delhi said Monday the two sides are seeking a trade agreement “that will be enduring, beneficial, and sustainable for both countries.”
 
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Topics :India US Trade DealUS tariffsTrump tariffsUS India relations Trade talks

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 8:24 AM IST

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