Visiting Canada next month to speed up Cepa talks, says Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Canada next month to accelerate negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), he said on Tuesday. The terms of reference (ToR) for the proposed trade deal have been finalised and negotiations are speeding up in Canada, the minister said. This marks a restart of talks after they were paused in 2023 due to diplomatic tensions.

Addressing the valedictory session of World Intellectual Property (IP) Day 2026 at Vanijya Bhawan, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Goyal said the minister in charge of international trade negotiations of Chile will visit India on May 12. India is also holding free trade agreement (FTA) discussions with Peru, he added.

India has already concluded nine FTAs that provide preferential access to nearly two-thirds of the global economy and global trade, covering 38 developed and prosperous countries. Goyal conceded there has been a pause in FTA negotiations with the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) due to the war in West Asia, but efforts are under way to resume momentum. “We are talking to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) led by Russia, South African Customs Union (SACU) which includes South Africa and its neighbouring countries,” he said. “The world is once with us. India is the flavour of the world,” Goyal declared, urging businesses and innovators to capitalise on these market openings through the mantra “Patent, Produce and Prosper”.

Goyal announced a three-year zero-fee regime, effective immediately, for all sports-related intellectual property filings. The waiver covers patents, trademarks, designs, copyrights, geographical indications (GI), and traditional knowledge products. Every new idea, whether in sports equipment, designs, apps, media rights or traditional knowledge, must be quickly registered, according to Goyal. The government will also provide hand-holding support schemes, with details to be uploaded on the official website shortly. The initiative is aimed at spurring innovation and commercialisation in the sports ecosystem, including manufacturing of cricket bats, hockey sticks, balls, gym equipment and accessories. Goyal called for development of dedicated sports goods manufacturing clusters, particularly in Jammu & Kashmir, and greater use of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for infrastructure.