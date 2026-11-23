S&P Global Ratings on Monday said it expects India's GDP to grow 7 per cent in both the current and subsequent fiscal years with the country poised to be one of the fastest-growing economies in the Asia Pacific region in 2027.

S&P said food prices are likely to rise in APAC economies, especially India, because of El Nino, and it anticipates a further 25 basis points policy rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India in December.

S&P's Economic Outlook for Asia-Pacific said high energy prices will remain the largest macro headwind and the global AI build-out the largest tailwind for the region, but both forces should ease a bit in 2027.

"We expect Vietnam and India to be the region's fastest-growing economies in 2027," S&P said. The rating agency said it expects India's GDP growth to be 7 per cent in the current as well as next fiscal year. "During the June and September quarters, growth was driven by strong goods exports, public-sector investment, and household consumption, with the latter fuelled by buoyant credit growth," S&P said. India will officially release its GDP growth data for July-September on November 30. Last month, the RBI had forecast a 7.2 per cent growth for the September quarter, while the finance ministry's Monthly Economic Review pegged the growth at 7.35 per cent.

S&P said while export of goods has benefited from higher commodity prices, it has also been supported by trade diversification and India's increasing integration into global supply chains, with the strength visible in electronic and engineering goods and chemicals. S&P, however, sees the growth-inflation mix to become less favourable in the second half of the current fiscal year. "We expect higher input costs to be increasingly passed through to consumers. And we think the lagged effects of earlier disruptions will combine with fresh headwinds, most notably the uneven monsoon," S&P said. Deficient rainfall during the summer season, lower reservoir levels and persistent El Nino conditions are likely to weigh on both current agricultural output and the upcoming winter crop, the US-based rating agency added.