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India to have one of the 'best' trade deals with the US: Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India has negotiated a strong set of outcomes and expects one of its best trade deals with the US, as talks continue.

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India has negotiated a strong set of outcomes and expects one of its best trade deals with the US, as talks continue(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 11:08 PM IST
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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India will have one of the "best" trade deals with the US in every respect.

He said that India has negotiated a very good set of outcomes with the US in the pact.

"And in every respect, India will have one of the best deals with the US," he told reporters here.

India and the US in February finalised a framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement. However, changes in the tariff landscape in the US have led to further negotiations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Piyush GoyalUS India relations trade agreements

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 11:08 PM IST

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