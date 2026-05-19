India to host Africa summit after 11 years amid strategic outreach

India is keen to deepen its trade and investment ties with the African continent as it tries to diversify its exports and sourcing of energy and minerals. New Delhi will host the fourth India Africa Forum Summit (IAFS), which will take place at the end of this month, a full 11 years after the third instalment of the IAFS.

Over the years, China has emerged as Africa’s largest trading partner, with trade reaching a record $348 billion in 2025, but heavily skewed in Beijing’s favour. China’s exports to Africa increased by almost 25 per cent to $225 billion. In comparison, Africa’s exports to China increased by only 5 per cent to $123 billion.

In comparison with China, India’s trade with Africa in financial year 2024-25 was a mere $81.99 billion, with Indian exports accounting for $42.6 billion and imports amounting to $39.2 billion. India is currently Africa’s fourth-largest trading partner and among its top five investors. India’s cumulative investment in Africa has reached approximately $80 billion between 1996 and 2025.

Recently, Beijing also rolled out a policy of tariff-free access — already in place for Africa’s exports of oil and minerals — to its market for African countries for the next two years to address this imbalance in trade. This also sits well with Africa's desire for newer markets for its exports after the US slapped tariffs on its goods.

New Delhi has consistently maintained that its ties with Africa are rooted in trust, solidarity, and shared development priorities, and go back centuries through Indian Ocean trade and the shared struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

How is India positioning its partnership with Africa?

India’s ministry of external affairs (MEA) has maintained that India’s engagement with Africa, unlike that of the US, the rest of the western world, and China, is guided by the principles of mutual respect, equality, and a demand-driven development partnership aligned with African priorities, envisaged in the African Union’s Agenda 2063.