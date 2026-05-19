India to host Africa summit after 11 years amid strategic outreach

India has also provided grant assistance exceeding $700 million for several development projects since 2015. It has set up eight vocational training centres, seven IT centres, and various other capacity-building institutions in Africa.
India has also supported agricultural development, including seed development and fertiliser production, and set up technology parks in Rwanda, Mozambique, Ivory Coast, and Lesotho. India has offered more than 70,000 scholarships and skill development slots under various schemes since 2015 and trained over 40,000 officials. An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus has come up in Zanzibar, Tanzania, as well as a National Forensic Sciences University campus in Uganda.