India to prioritise Qatar, Bahrain FTAs over GCC trade agreement

"We will carry out the FTA talks on two tracks—bilaterally with Qatar and Bahrain, and at the same time we have signed terms of reference with the GCC," one of the officials said, adding that the bilateral negotiations are expected to move faster.

With an interim peace deal between the US and Iran pausing hostilities in West Asia, India's free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with partners in the region are back in focus. New Delhi plans to prioritise bilateral trade talks with Qatar and Bahrain over negotiations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as a bloc, according to officials aware of the matter.

India has secured duty concessions on nearly 99 per cent of its exports under trade agreements with the UAE and Oman. Both countries have offered zero-duty market access on almost all Indian exports from labour-intensive sectors such as gems and jewellery, textiles, leather, footwear, engineering goods and pharmaceuticals.

"We already have FTAs with the United Arab Emirates and Oman, so we have a template to follow," the official said.

India is optimistic of concluding negotiations with Qatar and Bahrain much faster—possibly even in record time—drawing on its recent experience with Oman, according to a second official.

"GCC is a bloc. Negotiations will be slower because member countries need time to take stock and discuss among themselves," the official said, requesting anonymity as the talks are private.

The Commerce Ministry handles trade and investment promotion under FTA negotiations, while discussions on bilateral investment treaties are led by the Finance Ministry. Nearly two years ago, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Qatari counterpart, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, agreed to fast-track negotiations on a bilateral investment treaty, alongside measures to facilitate cross-border payments and digital transactions.

While Bahrain's negotiations are progressing quickly, talks with Qatar could take slightly longer as Doha wants to simultaneously negotiate a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) and conclude both agreements together, the first official said.

The proposed FTAs with Bahrain and Qatar are likely to follow a similar framework, the second official said.

Apart from the GCC partners, India is also set to revive FTA negotiations with Israel, with the next round of talks likely in July in New Delhi.

"But it's not going to be a conventional goods-to-goods FTA," the first official said. "We cannot balance the FTA with just goods. We plan to pursue investment promotion, economic cooperation and technological collaboration," the official added.

India is likely to seek an investment commitment under the proposed agreement with Israel, similar to provisions included in some of its recent FTAs, the official said.