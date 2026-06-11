India to remain fastest growing economy at 6.6% in FY27, says World Bank

India is expected to remain the world's fastest-growing major economy in financialyear 2026-27, although growth is projected to ease to 6.6 per cent from 7.7 per cent in the previous fiscal year amid higher energy prices and rising input costs, according to the World Bank's latest Global Economic Prospects report.

“Growth in India is projected to moderate to 6.6 per cent in fiscal year 2026/27 (April 2026 to March 2027), reflecting a slowdown in private demand growth owing to higher energy prices and other input costs,” the World Bank said in the report.

The multilateral lender expects India's growth to recover to 7.2 per cent in fiscal year 2027-28, supported by stronger domestic demand and an improvement in exports. Forecasts published in the report show India growing at 7.7 per cent in FY26, 6.6 per cent in FY27, and 7.2 per cent in FY28.

Despite uncertainty stemming from the conflict in the Middle East, the World Bank said economic activity in India had remained resilient in the early part of the year, backed by domestic demand. The report further said that private consumption, particularly in rural areas, has remained strong, while urban demand has shown signs of recovery. It also pointed to steady growth in tax collections from domestic sales. According to the World Bank, the government has taken steps to ease inflationary pressures arising from higher energy costs and shortages of agricultural products, including fertilisers. These measures include reductions in fuel taxes.

The report said lower US tariffs and the anticipated implementation of free trade agreements could help cushion the impact of weaker global demand on India's merchandise exports. “Reduced US tariffs and the expected implementation of free trade agreements will likely mitigate the impact of weaker external demand due to the conflict, particularly on merchandise exports,” the report said. It added: “Growth is then anticipated to rebound over the next two fiscal years, driven by firming domestic demand and a pickup in export growth.” For South Asia, the World Bank projected growth of 6.3 per cent in 2026, citing the effects of the conflict in West Asia, including higher energy prices, disruptions to oil and natural gas supplies, and pressure on remittances and tourism. India is expected to remain the fastest-growing major economy within the region.