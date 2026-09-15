India's rising market power reshapes global debate over its trade policies

For years, India’s defence of its trade policy at the World Trade Organization (WTO) has rested on a familiar proposition. A developing country of 1.4 billion people needs sufficient policy space to pursue industrialisation, protect livelihoods, and ensure food security. That argument was very much in evidence at India’s eighth Trade Policy Review in July.

But the review also revealed that India is increasingly being judged by a different standard. As its economy and import demand expand, its domestic trade policy choices are having consequences well beyond its borders. The question facing India is no longer simply how much policy space a developing economy should have, but how it uses that space as its economic clout grows.