India's rising market power reshapes global debate over its trade policies

India is conscious of the other side of this equation. For example, Agrawal described Atmanirbhar Bharat as “not a retreat into protectionism” but a development-oriented strategy intended to build domestic capacity, strengthen supply chain resilience and integrate India more deeply into global value chains.
The tension is therefore not between openness and protectionism in the conventional sense. It is between the policy flexibility India wants to retain and the predictability that trading partners increasingly expect from a country of India’s scale.
Sharpest tension in agriculture
Nowhere was this more visible than agriculture. Members focused on India’s minimum support prices, input subsidies, public stockholding, tariff rate quotas, import licensing, and export restrictions on items like wheat, rice, sugar, and onions. They questioned their transparency, predictability and consistency with WTO rules, and raised concerns about their potential trade distorting effects. Sanitary and phytosanitary measures also attracted scrutiny, including the availability of risk assessments and methodologies.