India turns net importer of finished steel in April amid rise in shipments
India imported 0.7 million tonnes of finished steel in April, overtaking exports as domestic consumption and inbound shipments increased sharply
India imported 0.7 million tonnes of finished steel in April, overtaking exports as domestic consumption and inbound shipments increased sharply
India turned a net importer of finished steel in April, according to provisional government data reviewed by Reuters on Monday.
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 1:44 PM IST