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India turns net importer of finished steel in April amid rise in shipments

India imported 0.7 million tonnes of finished steel in April, overtaking exports as domestic consumption and inbound shipments increased sharply

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Representative Image: Pixabay
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 1:44 PM IST
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India turned a net importer ​of finished steel in ​April, according to provisional government ‌data reviewed by Reuters on Monday.

Here are some highlights:

  • India imported 0.7 million metric tons of finished steel in April, up 30.8 per cent from a year earlier
  • India exported 0.5 million ‌tons of finished steel in April, up 24.9 per cent
  • China, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and Russia were the top exporters of finished steel to India, ​data showed
  • Finished steel shipments to the United ‌Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom rose, ​while ‌exports to Belgium and Italy fell
  • Finished ‌steel consumption reached 13 million tons in April, ‌up 8.2 per cent ​on-year
  • Crude ​steel production reached 13.8 million tons in April, up ‌3.9 per cent 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :India's finished steel exportSteel importsSteel producers

First Published: May 25 2026 | 1:44 PM IST

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