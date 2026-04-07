India turns to Russia, Venezuela for crude supplies amid West Asia crisis

Indian refiners are increasingly turning to Russia and Venezuela for supplies of crude oil in April amid persistent tension in West Asia, which has limited flows from traditional suppliers such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

The country has purchased maximum quantities of crude oil from Russia and Venezuela in the first six days of April at 659,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 612,000 bpd, respectively, according to data from ship tracking firm Kpler. Crude oil loadings, or purchases, reflect volumes which are headed to India from the country of origin, but the same might change in the coming days as voyage becomes clearer.