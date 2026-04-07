Home / Economy / News / India turns to Russia, Venezuela for crude supplies amid West Asia crisis

India turns to Russia, Venezuela for crude supplies amid West Asia crisis

India has also ramped up oil purchases from alternate sources such as Nigeria and Angola

Russian oil, India imports, West Asia, crude oil, Kpler
premium
India boosts crude imports from Russia and Venezuela as West Asia tensions disrupt Gulf supplies, forcing refiners to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 8:54 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Indian refiners are increasingly turning to Russia and Venezuela for supplies of crude oil in April amid persistent tension in West Asia, which has limited flows from traditional suppliers such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
 
The country has purchased maximum quantities of crude oil from Russia and Venezuela in the first six days of April at 659,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 612,000 bpd, respectively, according to data from ship tracking firm Kpler. Crude oil loadings, or purchases, reflect volumes which are headed to India from the country of origin, but the same might change in the coming days as voyage becomes clearer.
 
Both Russia and Venezuela are secure supply options for India, as shipments from these countries do not rely on the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint through which 20 per cent of global crude oil transits.
 
Since the beginning of the conflict in West Asia, Indian refiners have increased Russian oil purchases after the US issued a 30-day waiver, which expires of April 11, allowing countries to buy crude oil and petroleum products from Moscow. These purchases are currently stranded at sea.
 
Meanwhile, India is also boosting oil purchases from Venezuela, after last receiving a crude oil cargo from the latter in May 2025, said Kpler. Before the US had imposed sanctions on Caracas in 2019, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Russia-backed Nayara Energy were the top Indian buyers of Venezuelan crude oil.
 
Higher purchases from Russia and Venezuela have come at the expense of supplies from West Asia, which have been disrupted by tensions in the region. India sources around 40 per cent of its crude oil imports through Strait of Hormuz, which is now under siege.
 
In April so far, India has bought 407,000 bpd of crude oil from the UAE and 314,000 bpd from Oman, while oil purchases have also been ramped up from alternative sources such as Nigeria and Angola at 343,000 bpd and 182,000 bpd, respectively. Meanwhile, no crude cargoes from India’s key traditional suppliers Saudi Arabia and Iraq are currently headed for the country.
 
To sustain petroleum product exports, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have increased shipments via routes that bypass the Strait of Hormuz.
 
In March, India’s crude oil imports from key West Asian suppliers such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE fell sharply due to disruptions in vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz. Imports from Iraq declined by about 75 per cent, while supplies from Saudi Arabia dropped by around 43 per cent during the period.
 
Meanwhile, Iran has yet to allow a single carrier loaded with liquefied natural gas (LNG) to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in weeks of war, according to a Bloomberg report, exacerbating global shortages. Two tankers loaded with Qatari LNG appeared to be making an exit from the Persian Gulf on Monday, only to U-turn within hours, it added.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No plans to impose curbs on sugar exports: Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra

India, New Zealand likely to sign FTA on April 24, says official

Beyond oil shock, Iran war is quietly straining India's financial system

RBI MPC likely to hold repo rate: 5 indicators to watch out for on April 8

India returns to buying Venezuelan oil to ease supply crunch amid Iran war

Topics :Indian oil refinersRussiaVenezuelacrude oil supplyWest Asia

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story