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India-UAE trade crosses $100 billion under free trade pact: Piyush Goyal

India-UAE CEPA helped bilateral trade cross $100 billion in 2025-26, with gains in goods and services trade, stronger exports, rising imports, and growth in key sectors, Goyal said

Piyush Goyal, Piyush, Manthan 2026, Manthan
Goyal said trade has expanded in key sectors like gems and jewellery, engineering goods, electronics, and agriculture (Photo : KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 2:46 PM IST
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The India-UAE free trade agreement, which came into force in May 2022, has helped the bilateral trade to cross $100 billion, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE acts as a gateway to Africa, other GCC and Middle Eastern countries, CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries and some European countries.

Bilateral merchandise trade has grown strongly, crossing $100 billion, with services trade also rising steadily and opening new markets and greater value, he said in a social media post.

The bilateral trade stood at $101.25 billion in 2025-26 compared to $100.03 billion in 2024-25.

The trade, he said, has expanded in key sectors like gems and jewellery, engineering goods, electronics, and agriculture.

During 2025-26, India's exports to the UAE rose about 2 per cent to $37.36 billion, while imports were up 0.77 per cent to $63.89 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $26.53 billion.

Foreign direct investment from the UAE into India stood at $2.45 billion during April-December 2025-26. It was $4.34 billion in 2024-25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Piyush Goyalindia-uae pactIndia-UAE tradeIndia-UAEIndia UAECEPA

First Published: May 01 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

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