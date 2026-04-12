'India-UK free trade pact may come into force from second week of May'

The India-UK free trade agreement, signed in July last year, is likely to come into force from the second week of May, according to an official.

India and the UK, on July 24, 2025, signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), under which 99 per cent of Indian exports will enter the British market at zero duty, while tariffs on British products, such as cars and whisky, will be reduced in India.

"We are expecting the pact to be implemented from the second week of May," the official said.

The two countries have also signed the Double Contributions Convention (DCC) pact to ensure temporary workers would not have to duplicate social levies in either country.

The official said that both pacts are likely to be implemented in parallel. CETA aims to double the USD 56 billion trade between the two economies by 2030. While India has opened its market to various consumer goods, including chocolates, biscuits, and cosmetics, it will gain greater access to export products, such as textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery, sports goods, and toys. Under the pact, tariffs on Scotch whisky will be reduced from 150 per cent to 75 per cent immediately, and further lowered to 40 per cent by 2035. On automobiles, India will reduce import duties to 10 per cent over five years, down from the current rate of up to 110 per cent, under a gradually liberalised quota system.