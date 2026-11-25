India does not plan to aggressively pursue a bilateral investment treaty with Britain in the near term, as differences over taxation and access to international arbitration continue to stall negotiations, two senior government officials ​said.

India's reluctance comes as it seeks to negotiate investment treaties alongside trade agreements with major partners, ​including the European Union and Canada, to provide reciprocal protection to investors and boost confidence in cross-border investments.

A bilateral investment treaty protects ‌companies' investments in each other's countries and provides a way to resolve disputes with governments.

British companies, including Vodafone and Cairn, have won international arbitration cases against India over retrospective tax claims and the cancellation of contracts worth billions of dollars.

About a decade ago, India allowed treaties with over 50 countries to lapse and then designed a law that limits the protection offered to investors. That law is also under review. The first source, who is involved in the discussions and not authorised to speak to the media, said the talks had lost momentum and a pact was unlikely in the near term. New Delhi wants to preserve its sovereign right to set tax and regulatory policy, while Britain wants stronger investor protections, including easier access to international arbitration, the source said. The differences kept the treaty from being concluded alongside the countries' free trade agreement, which took effect on July 15, they said.

Emails sent to India's trade and finance ministries seeking comment ‌did not receive a response. The UK's finance ministry also did not respond to a request for comment. The UK was India's ninth-largest source of foreign direct investment equity inflows in 2025/26, investing more than $1 billion, according to government data. Officials from both countries are expected to meet in early December for the UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue, a ministerial-level forum covering macroeconomic policy, financial regulation, taxation and climate finance, the second source said. However, the investment treaty will not be discussed there, they added. The dialogue, co-chaired by India's finance minister and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, will be the first under UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham's government. The two sides last held it in April 2025, under the previous British government.

Separately, tensions have risen ​recently over India's decision to impose a 162.5% import duty on bulk Scotch whisky, which has prompted a dispute with liquor firms including Pernod Ricard ‌and Diageo. INDIA REVIEWS INVESTMENT TREATY FRAMEWORK India's stance reflects a broader effort to limit the exposure of domestic policy decisions to international legal challenges following high-profile arbitration disputes. In 2015, New Delhi proposed a new treaty framework that excludes tax and prevents investors from seeking international ​arbitration before exhausting local ‌remedies. It has since signed revised agreements with countries including the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Israel, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan. The 2015 model is now being reviewed again. ‌India plans to retain the requirement that foreign investors exhaust local legal remedies before seeking international arbitration, though the mandatory five-year period could be shortened to two years, the second source said.