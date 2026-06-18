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India-UK social security pact to yield £500 million annual savings

The Double Contribution Convention will exempt eligible Indian professionals and employers from UK social security payments for five years, reducing costs significantly

India UK TARDE, India, UK, INDIA UK
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The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will also be implemented on July 15
Krity Ambey New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 8:09 PM IST
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India's social security agreement with the United Kingdom (UK), known as Double Contribution Convention (DCC), is likely to facilitate annual savings of at least £500 million for Indian professionals from Indian companies based in the UK, according to two government officials.
 
Under the DCC, which will take effect on July 15, the UK has exempted Indian workers and their employers from paying social security contributions for five years. There are 75,000 intra-corporate transferees and over 900 Indian companies in the UK.
 
Nearly 90-95 per cent of the 75,000 Indian professionals are likely to get the benefit under the deal, one of the officials said.
 
If they are making social security contributions in India, they would not need to pay it in the UK, the second official said. But the benefit is limited only to professionals from Indian companies, who are based in the UK for temporary assignments, the official added.
 
Currently, professionals and their employers have to make social security contributions in the UK for 10 years continuously in order to avail the benefits. This impacts the temporary intra-corporate transferees as they don't stay there long enough to become eligible for the benefits.
 
“Indian professionals in the UK earn a minimum of £40,000-50,000 a year, out of which over 15 per cent goes into social security contributions there,” the first official said. “So, the DCC will help save half a billion (pound sterling) a year,” he said.
 
New Delhi has also reciprocated with similar benefits to London under the DCC. India exported $21.6 billion of services to the UK in 2024, and had a surplus of $7.9 billion.
 
India-UK Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (Ceta) will also be implemented on July 15. The deal is set to take effect following considerable ebb and flow after the UK announced restrictions on steel imports, which delayed the rollout of the trade pact. The UK has promised to protect India’s steel exports through a mix of country-specific quota, residual quota, and access under Authorised Use Scheme, according to the Indian commerce ministry.
 
“London will set up a mechanism for disbursements under the residual quota; it is usually on a first-come-first-served basis,” the first official said. “India may get some exclusivity under the residual quota and the Authorised Use Scheme,” he said, without sharing further details.
 
Out of nearly $1 billion of steel exports to the UK, only $137 million is likely to be affected by London’s safeguard measures, the first official said.
 
The UK government has decided to slash tariff-free steel import quota volumes by 60 per cent to safeguard the domestic industry from dumping. Starting July 1, steel shipments over and above the quota limit will attract a 50 per cent duty in the UK.
 
London has committed to zero tariffs on steel under its CETA with New Delhi. It has overall committed to cut duty on 99 per cent of tariff lines under the trade deal.
 
However, experts believe that Indian steel is still likely to face market access challenges in the UK. Even the 85 per cent “protected” steel volumes under Ceta could face indirect pressure from Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) costs, Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative Founder Ajay Srivastava said.
 
New Delhi so far has not derived any commitment from the UK on addressing its concerns regarding CBAM, which kicks in from January 1 next year. “We will take it up once the UK’s plan on CBAM measures is more mature,” the second official said.
 
India has opened 89.5 per cent of its tariff lines under the trade deal, covering 91 per cent of the UK’s exports. India’s goods imports from the UK were $11.68 billion in 2025-26 (FY26), and India had a trade surplus of $1.76 billion.
   

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Topics :Trade dealssocial securityCETA

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 7:49 PM IST

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