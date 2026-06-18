India-UK social security pact to yield £500 million annual savings

India's social security agreement with the United Kingdom (UK), known as Double Contribution Convention (DCC), is likely to facilitate annual savings of at least £500 million for Indian professionals from Indian companies based in the UK, according to two government officials.

Under the DCC, which will take effect on July 15, the UK has exempted Indian workers and their employers from paying social security contributions for five years. There are 75,000 intra-corporate transferees and over 900 Indian companies in the UK.

Nearly 90-95 per cent of the 75,000 Indian professionals are likely to get the benefit under the deal, one of the officials said.

If they are making social security contributions in India, they would not need to pay it in the UK, the second official said. But the benefit is limited only to professionals from Indian companies, who are based in the UK for temporary assignments, the official added.

Currently, professionals and their employers have to make social security contributions in the UK for 10 years continuously in order to avail the benefits. This impacts the temporary intra-corporate transferees as they don't stay there long enough to become eligible for the benefits.