India-UK social security pact to yield £500 million annual savings

If they are making social security contributions in India, they would not need to pay it in the UK, the second official said. But the benefit is limited only to professionals from Indian companies, who are based in the UK for temporary assignments, the official added.
Currently, professionals and their employers have to make social security contributions in the UK for 10 years continuously in order to avail the benefits. This impacts the temporary intra-corporate transferees as they don't stay there long enough to become eligible for the benefits.
“Indian professionals in the UK earn a minimum of £40,000-50,000 a year, out of which over 15 per cent goes into social security contributions there,” the first official said. “So, the DCC will help save half a billion (pound sterling) a year,” he said.