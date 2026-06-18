India-UK trade pact opens premium vehicle market, protects EV push

The tariff schedules released as part of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) show that India will gradually lower import duties on a limited number of British cars and trucks while opening only the premium end of its green vehicle market to British automakers. In return, Indian manufacturers of electric, hybrid and hydrogen-powered passenger vehicles will gain duty-free access to the UK market across a wider range of vehicle price segments.

The CETA has kept India's lower-priced electric cars outside the concession framework. Moreover, it has left electric and hydrogen-powered two-wheelers, buses and trucks fully outside the preferential tariff regime.

The agreement divides passenger cars eligible for the concession into three categories based on engine size. The first covers cars with petrol engines larger than 3,000 cc or diesel engines larger than 2,500 cc, typically premium and luxury models. The second includes petrol cars between 1,500 cc and 3,000 cc and diesel vehicles between 1,500 cc and 2,500 cc. The third covers cars with engines up to 1,500 cc.

For conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger cars imported from the UK, India has agreed to allow a cumulative 378,000 vehicles at concessional duty rates over a 15-year period. The annual quota begins at 20,000 units in the first year, rises to a peak of 37,000 units in the fifth year and then gradually declines to 15,000 units annually in the fifteenth year, where it remains thereafter.

The largest-engine category receives the sharpest initial tariff reduction. These cars will attract a 30 per cent import duty in the first year under a quota of 10,000 units, compared with the current base duty of 110 per cent. Cars in the other two categories will each receive quotas of 5,000 units in the first year, with duties falling from a base rate of 66 per cent to 50 per cent.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said all its UK-built completely built-up (CBU) vehicles qualify for the reduced-duty framework, including the Range Rover SV, Range Rover Sport SV, bespoke variants and limited-edition models.

The agreement is expected to primarily benefit luxury manufacturers such as JLR, whose UK-built flagship models fall within the concession framework. However, the company said the duty reductions would not alter its localisation plans in India.

JLR has already reduced prices on some imported models. The company recently lowered the price of the Range Rover SV to ₹3.5 crore from ₹4.25 crore and the Range Rover Sport SV to ₹2.35 crore from ₹2.75 crore.

By the fifth year, all three categories will attract a 10 per cent in-quota duty. Imports exceeding the annual quota will lose access to the lower in-quota tariff rates and instead attract higher out-of-quota duties, which remain above the concessional rates but decline gradually over time.

From the sixth year, concessions become available only for green vehicles with a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value above £40,000. CIF includes the cost of the vehicle, insurance and shipping. Vehicles priced below that threshold will receive no preferential treatment.

The agreement adopts a more cautious approach towards electric, hybrid and hydrogen-powered passenger vehicles, classified as "green vehicles". India will not offer any tariff concessions on these vehicles during the first five years after the agreement comes into force.

JLR also expects demand to rise as import duties decline. "We expect increased demand as a result of lower import duties," Amba said.

Green vehicles priced between £40,000 and £80,000 will be eligible for a quota of 400 units in the sixth year at a 50 per cent duty rate. The quota will gradually rise to 2,000 units annually from the fifteenth year onwards, while duties fall to 10 per cent by the tenth year.

For green vehicles priced above £80,000, the sixth-year quota will be 4,000 units at a 40 per cent duty rate. This quota expands to 20,000 units annually from the fifteenth year onwards, with duties also declining to 10 per cent by the tenth year.