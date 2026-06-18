India-UK trade pact opens premium vehicle market, protects EV push

For conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger cars imported from the UK, India has agreed to allow a cumulative 378,000 vehicles at concessional duty rates over a 15-year period. The annual quota begins at 20,000 units in the first year, rises to a peak of 37,000 units in the fifth year and then gradually declines to 15,000 units annually in the fifteenth year, where it remains thereafter.
The agreement divides passenger cars eligible for the concession into three categories based on engine size. The first covers cars with petrol engines larger than 3,000 cc or diesel engines larger than 2,500 cc, typically premium and luxury models. The second includes petrol cars between 1,500 cc and 3,000 cc and diesel vehicles between 1,500 cc and 2,500 cc. The third covers cars with engines up to 1,500 cc.