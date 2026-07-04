India-UK trade pact origin rules notified ahead of July 15 rollout

The finance ministry has notified rules for determining the origin of goods under the India-United Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), clearing the way for the implementation of the trade pact from July 15.

The rules, notified by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), establish the framework for identifying products eligible for preferential tariff treatment under the agreement and set out compliance requirements for exporters and importers.

"These rules may be called the Customs Tariff (Determination of Origin of Goods under Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between India and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) Rules, 2026. They shall come into force on the 15th July, 2026," the notification said.

Rules define eligibility for tariff benefits A certificate of origin is a key document required to claim duty concessions under free trade agreements. The newly notified framework lays down the conditions under which goods will qualify as originating from India or the UK and become eligible for preferential tariff treatment. The rules provide that products can qualify if they are wholly obtained in either country, produced entirely from originating materials, or meet specific origin criteria prescribed under the agreement. Authorised agencies in both countries will be responsible for issuing certificates of origin to exporters seeking to avail benefits under the pact.

Measures aimed at preventing misuse The framework also includes provisions to prevent goods from third countries from accessing tariff concessions meant for India and the UK. Under the rules, goods transiting through non-signatory countries must remain under customs supervision and should not undergo any processing other than activities necessary for transportation, storage, preservation or logistical requirements. The notification also provides for verification of origin claims by customs authorities and recovery of duties in cases where preferential treatment has been claimed incorrectly. Importers seeking tariff benefits under the agreement will be required to maintain supporting records and furnish documentation when requested by customs authorities.

CETA to open wider market access The notification comes ahead of the implementation of CETA, which secures duty-free access for 99 per cent of India's exports to the UK, covering nearly the entire export basket. The agreement is expected to benefit labour-intensive sectors including textiles, leather, footwear, marine products, sports goods, toys, and gems and jewellery. Industries such as engineering goods, auto components and organic chemicals are also expected to gain from improved market access. The certificate of origin and related documentation will generally remain valid for 12 months, allowing exporters to claim benefits under the agreement during that period.