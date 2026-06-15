India upbeat on Hormuz supply revival as US-Iran move towards peace deal

Meanwhile, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) welcomed the peace deal, calling it an important step towards restoring stability at sea. “The agreement also allows IMO to advance its plan to evacuate the thousands of seafarers stranded in the area. The organisation is working in close collaboration with member states and partners to implement this plan safely and effectively. However, its implementation will require time to ensure that all necessary safety and security guarantees are in place,” it said in a statement.

However, shipping lines and freight operators are likely to remain cautious. “The announcement is clearly a positive step for global shipping, but the market will focus less on the deal itself and more on how quickly confidence returns. Capacity can come back relatively quickly, but insurers, shipowners and charterers will still want evidence of sustained stability before normal operating patterns resume. In the near term, we expect the deal to ease pressure on freight markets, but not immediately return rates to pre-crisis levels,” said Ashish Sheth, chairman and managing director, Sarjak Container Lines, an asset-owning project logistics company.