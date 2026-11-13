India-US deal may be inked after Washington settles its tariff framework

The interim trade deal between India and the US will be signed once Washington finalises its internal tariff framework, with the US assuring New Delhi of a comparative tariff advantage over its competitors, a senior government official said, requesting anonymity.

“The second (Section 301) investigation is still ongoing. The result has not come yet. We have to see how their (the US) tariff framework unfolds. Their tariff framework is still not final,” the official said, referring to the pending investigation report on structural excess capacity in trade partners by the United States Trade Representative.

Under its first Section 301 investigation into the failure of trading partners to prohibit and effectively enforce bans on imports of goods produced using forced labour, the US imposed an additional 10 per cent tariff on Indian goods, placing India in the lower-tariff category, while several other economies faced a 12.5 per cent levy.

The official, however, confirmed that the US has assured India of a comparative advantage over its competitors under the proposed trade deal, addressing one of New Delhi’s key demands in the negotiations.

“That is what we discussed with the US side, and the US side assured us that will happen when the second investigation is completed. That will happen when the tariff frameworks are in place,” the official said.