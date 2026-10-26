India, US fine-tuning trade agreement; most discussions over: Goyal

India and the US have concluded most of the discussions for a proposed bilateral trade pact, and they are now fine-tuning the agreement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

"We have concluded most of the discussions and are fine-tuning the agreement," he said here while talking about the India-US trade agreement.

The minister is here on a two-day official visit. He is accompanying a business delegation.

Addressing the India-Netherlands Business Forum here, he said India has concluded nine free trade agreements in the last four and a half years.

India and the US, in February, announced finalisation of the framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA). However, changes in the tariff landscape in the US have led to further negotiations on the pact.