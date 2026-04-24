India, US make 'progress' on interim trade deal, BTA negotiations

India is seeking to finalise a mechanism that would secure preferential access to the US market over its competitors, said Piyush Goyal, commerce and industry minister, on Monday. “We have almost finalised our free-trade agreement with them. We are trying to cross the ‘t’s and dot the ‘i’s, and work out what would be the mechanism by which India can get preferential market access in the US market, compared to our competitors. The team will be discussing these aspects while they are in Washington,” he had said.