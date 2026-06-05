India, US may execute 1st phase of bilateral trade pact by mid July: Goyal

India and the US are moving towards closing all the open ends of the interim trade agreement, and both sides are likely to execute the "very, very vibrant" first phase of the pact by the middle of next month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He said that the US team was in New Delhi from June 2-4 for finalisation of the deal. They held discussions with the Indian team.

"I also met with them yesterday, and we are fast moving towards closing all the open ends, and I think sometime by the middle of next month or so, we should be in a position to execute a very, very vibrant first tranche...