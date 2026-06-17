India, US near trade deal, says Trump after meeting PM Modi at G7

American President Donald Trump on Tuesday said India and the US were close to finalising a trade deal, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains in France. During their first bilateral meeting in 16 months, Modi stressed that the safety and security of Indian seafarers be prioritised in efforts to end the conflict in West Asia.

Officials present at the meeting described the interaction as marked by “off-the-charts positivity”, against the backdrop of more than a year of fraught bilateral ties.

In his comments to the media, Trump said he had a “very good conversation” with Modi. Asked about the proposed India-US trade agreement, he said the two countries were “very close” to concluding a deal.

“We have been there for a little while. He is a very tough negotiator. One of the toughest,” Trump said of Modi, who was seated beside him. “He is the most beautiful looking man, he looks so nice, he is like an angel. But actually he is just tough, he is a killer,” Trump said. “But he looks so good, he gets you by surprise. People say he is such a nice man, I say he is very tough, he is a tough trader,” he added, as Modi appeared bemused. There were also references to the “Howdy, Modi!” event in Texas in 2019 and the “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad in 2020.

Trump said he would visit India soon. New Delhi is keen to host the Quad Summit, which it was scheduled to hold in 2025, with the US President and the prime ministers of Japan and Australia expected to attend. Modi underscored the importance of freedom of navigation and highlighted the role of Indian seafarers in global commerce. “Thousands of Indian seafarers are on duty on the world’s seas in the maritime trade sector. I believe that their security is equally important,” he said. Referring to ongoing efforts to reduce tensions involving Iran, Modi said he was confident that “the security of seafarers will be ensured and prioritised”. He also stressed that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy.

Three Indian sailors were killed earlier this month in attacks by the US military on merchant vessels carrying Indian crew members. Responding to Modi’s concerns about the safety of Indian seafarers, Trump said: “We love all those people.” On defence ties, Trump described India-US relations as “a great relationship” and said Washington would support India in the event of an attack, despite the absence of a formal mutual defence arrangement. “If they were attacked, we would be there to help them,” he said. Pointing to Modi, he added: “If anybody attacks that man, we’re going to be there,” before joking, “if there’s a new leader, I’m not sure about that.”

Trump said he and Modi had been friends for a long time. “We have always had a tremendous relationship with India in terms of employment,” he said. Modi and Trump last met in Washington in February 2025. Bilateral relations subsequently came under strain due to the White House’s punitive tariffs on Indian goods, the Trump administration’s outreach to Pakistan’s military leadership, immigration-related issues, and, most recently, the deaths of three Indian seafarers in US military attacks on merchant vessels off the coast of Oman. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio travelled to India in May in an effort to stabilise the relationship.