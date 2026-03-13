India, US remain engaged for a mutually beneficial trade pact: Govt

The commerce ministry on Friday said India and the US remain engaged in discussions for a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement.

The ministry has denied reports about a hold off on bilateral engagement.

"We have noted a media report regarding ongoing trade talks with US. It is denied that there is any hold off in bilateral engagement. It is reiterated that the two sides remain engaged for a mutually beneficial trade agreement," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The remarks assume significance as the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on March 11 launched a fresh round of Section 301 trade investigations targeting policies and industrial practices of 16 economies, including India and China.