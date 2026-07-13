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India, US remain fully engaged on trade pact talks, says Piyush Goyal

Goyal also said that he had a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer here last month

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 3:37 PM IST
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Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India and the US teams are fully engaged for a trade pact that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers.

He said that he had a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer here last month.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries.

Our teams remain fully engaged in achieving this objective," Goyal said in a social media post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Piyush GoyalIndia US Trade DealTrade deal

First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 3:37 PM IST

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