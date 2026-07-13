India, US remain fully engaged on trade pact talks, says Piyush Goyal
Goyal also said that he had a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer here last month
Goyal also said that he had a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer here last month
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said India and the US teams are fully engaged for a trade pact that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers.
He said that he had a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer here last month.
"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries.
Our teams remain fully engaged in achieving this objective," Goyal said in a social media post.
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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 3:37 PM IST