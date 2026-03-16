India, US set to clash on WTO reforms ahead of 14th ministerial meeting

The US said in its submission, given that the distinction between developed and developing status was now blurred, it was time to recognise the necessity of allowing all members to enter into mutually beneficial agreements that might not extend to every member.

In its statement, delivered during the General Council Meeting held in December, India said a rules-based system must not allow rules to be discarded, even if they proved inconvenient for some. “Reform of this organisation cannot mean stretching its rules. This does not strengthen the WTO; it undermines confidence in its foundations, and rewrites the WTO’s mandate, the Ministerial decisions, and how the Marrakesh Agreement applies through the backdoor, changing the character of the organisation and damaging it beyond repair,” it added.