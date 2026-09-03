Buzzing :

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchNepal FloodsSolar Industries ShareAdani Power StocksNifty PSU BankRaymond ShareAbhinandan Varthaman Quits IAFIMD Weather Forecast
Home / Economy / News / India-US trade deal hinges on preferential terms from Washington: Goyal

India-US trade deal hinges on preferential terms from Washington: Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India will finalise and announce details of its trade agreement with the US once Washington offers preferential terms compared with India's competitors

Piyush Goyal, Piyush, Manthan 2026, Manthan
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry | (Photo : KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the details of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the US will be announced once Washington offers preferential terms compared to the country's competitors.

"As soon as the US is able to give us the preferential rate in comparison to our competition, we will finalise the BTA and announce the final details," he said at a workshop on free trade agreements.

He said the free trade agreements finalised by India offer huge export opportunities for domestic businesses.

India will conclude more trade pacts in the coming months or years with Canada, Mexico, Chile, Mercosur a Brazil-led group of countries the SACU (Southern African Customs Union ), South Africa-led group of countries, the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), comprising six nations in the Middle East, and Israel, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Services PMI rises to 54.1 in August as output and employment pick up

Govt issues FAQs on GDP revision, explains new series and methodology

India services PMI rises to 54.1 in August; job growth at 15-month high

India fastest-growing major economy, clocked 7.8% Q1 growth: FM Sitharaman

India, Iran not discussing trade deal, says Rubio on Modi-Pezeshkian meet

Topics :Piyush GoyalIndia US Trade DealUS trade deals

First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Next Story