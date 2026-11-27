Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the India-US trade deal is nearing completion, with the process and roadmap for finalising the pact, which had earlier held up negotiations, now taking shape.

"The US trade deal is close to culmination. The process and pathway, which was always something which held back finalising the deal, is now taking some shape," Goyal said while addressing the India Debt Capital Market Summit 2026 virtually.

The remarks came after the latest US Trade Representative's (USTR) report proposed 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India, with a provision to cap them at 17 per cent if the two countries agree to a bilateral trade deal, giving it a slight edge over Asian competitors.

The minister has stated on multiple occasions earlier that the deal has been finalised and will be signed once the US tariff framework is in place and India gets a comparative advantage over its competitor nations. Comparative advantage means securing lower US import tariffs and better market access than rival manufacturing countries, such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, Pakistan, Indonesia, Thailand, and China, so Indian exporters can price goods more competitively in the US market. Trade experts expressed hope that the USTR Sec 301 report may spur intensive negotiations on the agreement in the coming weeks. The minister also said that the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement will hopefully be signed later this year, and come into effect by March or April next year.

He added that despite global geopolitical tensions, the country's goods and services exports are on track to achieve the USD 1 trillion target for the current fiscal. "I don't think anybody could have predicted, probably not even Baba Bageshwar of the kind of world that we are living in today. Two wars, once again an oil price shock, different uncertainties around tariffs, about global trading opportunities, the sea routes to move merchandise trade, being shut one day, open another, sporadic attacks at airports affecting air travel," he said. It's been a completely volatile situation, but despite all of these uncertainties around the world, "I think the one thing that remained constant was the world's trust in the India growth story. And we delivered on that trust. We delivered 7.8 per cent growth in Q1," Goyal said.

And amidst uncertainty, India is finalising free trade agreements and reforming the GST system to make it much more simpler, he said, adding that given the size and scale of the Indian economy, fluctuations of a few dollars in oil prices would not determine the country's future over the next 20 to 30 years. "We continue to have very, very moderate interest rates. I'm sure you're waiting for the next (monetary) policy a week from now. Possibly, this is one policy where more people are waiting for an increase in interest rates than waiting for a reduction," he said. He also said that the domestic institutional investors and retail investors invested massively, even when there was an outflow of foreign investors.

"And I have no doubt in my mind that going forward, India's growth story remains safe, strong, resilient," Goyal said, adding, "We will continue to see steady reform and continuous effort to improve the lives of the people of India, take our exports to the next level, focus on investments in the manufacturing sector to truly make an India story." Goyal said his first expectation from the debt capital sector was that issuers, including large corporates, public sector undertakings and infrastructure developers, should increasingly turn to the bond market as their primary source of funding for capital expenditure. "For long-duration projects, we need to come up with innovative solutions for their needs," he said.