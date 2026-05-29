India-US trade deal to be finalised over next few weeks: Sergio Gor

The trade deal between India and the United States (US) will be finalised and signed “over the next few weeks and months”, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said on Friday.

A team from the US Trade Representative (USTR) is arriving in New Delhi next week to discuss and finalise the “last one per cent” of the trade, he said.

Speaking at the US-India Trust Initiative on advancing partnership in research and innovation, the ambassador said that the US and India remained among each other's largest trading partners.

“Importantly, this is increasingly driven by innovation, investment, and high-value sectors, from digital trade and advanced manufacturing to energy and emerging technologies,” he said.

This increase in trade not only benefitted large corporations in the respective countries but also helped startups and individual entrepreneurs, he said. In India, technological innovation at the highest levels, especially in higher education institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology, will be visible to the world over the next two, five, and 10 years. Some of these innovations, Gor said, could be life-changing for people across the world. “Critical and emerging technologies are reshaping the global balance of power. I believe no partnership is better positioned to lead that charge other than ours,” the ambassador said.