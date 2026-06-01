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India-US trade deal to reflect Washington's tariff changes: Piyush Goyal

Goyal said large parts of the agreement had already been finalised and that discussions were currently focused on a few remaining issues

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo: PTI)
Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 4:19 PM IST
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India's proposed trade agreement with the United States will take into account legal changes to Washington's tariff structure, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.
 
Speaking on the ongoing negotiations, Goyal said large parts of the agreement had already been finalised and that discussions were currently focused on a few remaining issues.
 
"The trade deal India is negotiating with the US will take into account legal changes in Washington's tariff structure," Goyal said.
 
He added that substantial progress had been made in the negotiations, with most elements of the agreement already settled.
 
According to Goyal, only "a few final details" remain under discussion between the two sides as they work towards concluding the proposed trade pact.
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Topics :Piyush GoyalIndia US Trade DealUS tariffUnited States

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

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