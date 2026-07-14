WPI inflation rises to 9.87% in June on food, primary articles price spike

India's wholesale price inflation (WPI) edged up to a fresh all-time high of 9.87 per cent in June from 9.68 per cent in May under the new series, as a sharp pick-up in food and primary article prices more than offset a moderation in energy costs, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Tuesday.

The index for all commodities rose to 110.2 in June from 109.9 in May.

The government also released India's goods-output Producer Price Index (PPI), which showed inflation rising to 9.57 per cent in June from 9.38 per cent in May, broadly tracking wholesale inflation.

The June uptick was led by primary articles and food, even as fuel inflation cooled. WPI-based fuel and power inflation eased to 27.41 per cent in June from 30.33 per cent in May, with the group's index slipping to 111.1 from 113. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said the June reading was significant because price pressures had become more generalised and broad-based. He described it as part of a rising trend that had been building since November, when the index was still in mild deflation. “The days of low inflation are over,” he said.

Primary articles inflation jumped to 7 per cent in June from 4.99 per cent in May — its highest level in 18 months. It was last higher in December 2024, at 7.46 per cent. The index rose to 116.1 from 113.7. Within the segment, food articles inflation accelerated to 5.49 per cent from 3.6 per cent, non-food articles inflation rose to 11.07 per cent, and minerals inflation climbed to 9.45 per cent from 4.91 per cent. The WPI food index — which combines food articles from primary articles with manufactured food products — rose to 6.14 per cent in June from 4.49 per cent in May, an 18-month high. It was last higher in December 2024, when it stood at 7.81 per cent.

The ministry said mineral oils, food articles, the manufacture of basic metals, and the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products were the major drivers of WPI inflation in June. Manufactured products inflation, which carries a weight of 63.1 per cent, held steady at 7.48 per cent. The group continued to record double-digit increases in base metals (12.31 per cent), chemicals (12.78 per cent), textiles (10.85 per cent), and electrical equipment (11.03 per cent). Within the fuel and power segment, inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas fell sharply to 34.75 per cent in June from 61.51 per cent in May, with the index dropping to 120.2 from 136.8 in the previous month.

Electricity inflation remained negative at -0.76 per cent, compared with -1.85 per cent in the previous month. Sabnavis said WPI inflation had been expected to soften after a peace accord in West Asia pulled crude oil prices down to the low $70s, but the resumption of conflict had pushed prices back above $80. With no administered action likely to cool fuel prices, he expects WPI inflation to remain in the 9-10 per cent range over the next couple of months, with the monsoon and the kharif outcome being the key variables. Among the major output PPI groups, the indices for agriculture, forestry and fishing; mining and quarrying; manufactured products; and electricity stood at 114.1, 121.5, 109.2 and 92, respectively, in June, against 111.9, 122.3, 109.5 and 90.2 in May.