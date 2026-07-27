Indian banks have raised $32 billion under dollar-inflow schemes: RBI Guv

Dollar-inflow schemes announced by the central bank in June have brought in ​close to $32 billion, the central bank ​governor, Sanjay Malhotra, told The Hindu Businessline newspaper ‌in an interview published on Monday. The inflows are likely to boost India's balance of payments, he said.

Here are some key comments:

Most of the $32 billion raised so far has come from the foreign currency non-resident deposit scheme, Malhotra said.

In addition, about $7 billion has come in as foreign portfolio investments into ‌debt securities following tax changes.

Have not seen any evidence that a bulk of the FCNR flows are on account of rebooking of deposits.