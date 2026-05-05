Indian banks' ROAs peaking; NIM pressure to cap gains: McKinsey & Company

Asset quality has improved, with gross NPAs falling to a 13-year low of 2.2 per cent. However, the report flagged rising risks, noting that higher write-offs and slippages — especially in unsecured retail loans — signal emerging stress. The slippage ratio rose to 0.70 per cent in FY25.
Capital adequacy remains above regulatory norms, though buffers are declining in midsize and small banks. Public sector banks have improved capital ratios but remain relatively less capitalised, while private, foreign, and small finance banks are seeing moderation.