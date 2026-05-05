Home / Economy / News / Indian banks' ROAs peaking; NIM pressure to cap gains: McKinsey & Company

Indian banks' ROAs peaking; NIM pressure to cap gains: McKinsey & Company

Indian banks' ROAs may have peaked at 1.4% in FY25, with declining net interest margins, rising costs and funding pressures expected to limit further profitability gains

bank, banks
premium
Representative Image
Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 7:29 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Indian banks’ profitability may be nearing its peak, with return on assets (ROAs) at 1.4 per cent in FY25 even as net interest margins (NIMs) come under pressure, a report by McKinsey & Company said on Tuesday.
 
“ROAs have peaked at 1.4 per cent, and further upside may be limited as NIMs decline,” it said.
 
Margins fell to 3.1 per cent in FY25 from 3.3 per cent a year earlier, as yields flattened, funding costs rose, and loan books tilted towards lower-yield secured credit.
 
Interest expenses rose to 4.6 per cent of average assets from 4.4 per cent, as weak deposit growth pushed banks towards costlier wholesale funding.
 
A decade-high credit-deposit ratio of 80 per cent has also driven a shift to higher-cost term deposits, now 61 per cent of deposits, weighing on margins.
 
Non-interest income slipped to 1.3 per cent in FY25 from about 1.4 per cent in 2020, as fee income remained flat with payment value pools shifting to fintechs and payment banks.
 
Cost pressures persist despite some moderation. The cost-to-income ratio eased to 48.6 per cent from 50.1 per cent, but cost-to-assets ratios remain elevated. Higher staff costs and increased spending on technology and compliance continue to drive costs, particularly for private banks.
 
Asset quality has improved, with gross NPAs falling to a 13-year low of 2.2 per cent. However, the report flagged rising risks, noting that higher write-offs and slippages — especially in unsecured retail loans — signal emerging stress. The slippage ratio rose to 0.70 per cent in FY25.
 
Capital adequacy remains above regulatory norms, though buffers are declining in midsize and small banks. Public sector banks have improved capital ratios but remain relatively less capitalised, while private, foreign, and small finance banks are seeing moderation.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cabinet approves ₹1,570 crore ship repair facility at Vadinar, Gujarat

Cabinet clears ₹18,100-cr credit guarantee scheme for aviation, MSMEs

Rupee hits fresh low amid surge in crude prices and West Asia tensions

India may consider lower inflation target, narrower band: RBI Deputy Guv

India most resilient emerging mkt, better placed to manage shocks: Moody's

Topics :Indian BanksBanking sectorIndian financial markets

First Published: May 05 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story