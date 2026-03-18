Indian cities need governance, planning and finance reforms: Rajiv Gauba

“Many cities do not have up to date masterplans, and where they do exist, they are limited to land usage, rather than integrated spatial economic and transit planning. The restrictive FARs (Floor Area Ratios) that inflate land costs, need to be relaxed and we need to embrace vertical development. Our master plans should be periodically revised and updated,” he said.

“For inclusive growth, and for making our city work for everyone, as urbanisation accelerates, we will witness a significant influx of people in cities, but we have a massive housing deficit of an estimated five crore units. So we have to address this. What has happened over the last many years is that there is a kind of surplus at the upper end or luxury housing segments, but affordable housing units are in short supply. The challenges in the housing sector are structural, and they essentially arise from land supply constraints,” he averred. “So zoning relaxations for affordable housing should be an integral part of our master plan, Migrant persons, industrial laborers, they often need secure and affordable rental housing located close to their workplace. Therefore, our rental housing ecosystem also needs reform and strengthening, specifically need reform of the tenancy laws. The MoHUA has prepared a model tenancy law but most states have not adopted it so far,” Gauba noted.