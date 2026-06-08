Indian companies hike prices, shrink packs as Iran war squeezes margins

From smaller packs on shelves to higher prices at checkout, Indian companies are scrambling to protect their margins as surging oil, freight and insurance costs - and strained household budgets - pile ​on pressure.

The US-Israeli war on Iran has disrupted trade routes and lifted input costs ​globally, hitting import-reliant economies like India harder, where a weaker rupee is adding to inflation and complicating pricing decisions ‌as demand remains uneven.

"We are among the world's most vulnerable countries," economist Jayati Ghosh said, warning higher oil and fertiliser costs, weaker Gulf demand, softer remittances and potential capital outflows could stoke inflation and slow growth.

Consumer goods makers Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products and Dabur India have already rolled out low- to mid-single-digit price hikes across categories, with Britannia preparing similar moves. Pricing power remains weak in mass segments, with companies holding the line on 10- to 20-rupee (11- to 21-cent) packs and shrinking product sizes instead of raising prices outright. "We are reducing grammage because we can't breach those price points," said Mohit Malhotra, global CEO at Dabur. Automakers Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Hyundai Motor India have also hiked prices. "We were left with no choice," said Partho Banerjee, Maruti's senior executive officer for marketing and sales, adding that raising prices ‌was not good for customers, especially first-time buyers.

Airlines IndiGo and Air India are trimming capacity, especially on fuel-heavy international routes, and increasing fares to offset higher aviation fuel costs. Consumers are feeling the squeeze. "I have no family to feed, no school fees, and no monthly payments on a car. I'm still watching my spending as prices are up for almost everything, from travel to packaged food," said Aditi Anjana, a Mumbai-based communications professional who is in her 30s. Belt-tightening mode With limited room to pass on costs, companies are turning inward and cutting costs to cushion margins. Hindustan Unilever has cut advertising spend, while others are trimming non-essential travel and marketing ​costs.

"The scope for further cost-cutting is gradually narrowing," Axis Direct analyst Uttam Kumar Srimal said, adding prolonged commodity and fuel inflation could ‌force sharper price hikes or margin hits. Sectors with high global exposure, including aviation, oil and gas, chemicals, logistics and capital goods, may remain under margin pressure, said Shweta Rajani, associate director at Anand Rathi Wealth. Resetting supply chains Firms are also ​reworking supply chains to ‌manage disruptions. Companies with Middle East exposure are rerouting shipments, diversifying sourcing, and shifting production. Dabur, an Indian rival of Colgate-Palmolive, is using ‌alternative routes via Egypt and Turkey, while packaged goods maker Britannia is bringing some production back home.