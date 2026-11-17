India's state-run oil companies have awarded a joint tender to Saudi Aramco, Chevron, TotalEnergies Trading SA (Totsa) and Vitol to import about 2.75 million metric tons of US liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in 2027, market participants said.

Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp floated the tender in September, seeking four very large gas carrier (VLGC) cargoes per month on a delivered basis and one cargo per month on free-on-board basis from the US.

A VLGC typically carries about 46,000 tons of LPG, a mixture of propane and butane.

Under the awards, Indian buyers will receive one delivered cargo per month each from Saudi Aramco and Chevron and two from Totsa throughout 2027, the sources said.

They will also buy one cargo a month from trader â€‹Vitol on a free-on-board basis, they said. The companies do not typically comment on international trade-related matters. India this year bought US LPG for the first time through annual contracts awarded to Chevron, Phillips 66 and Totsa. New Delhi turned to US LPG supplies to offset reduced availability from Middle East while encouraging consumers to switch to piped gas, helping curb domestic demand for LPG. In 2025, India sourced about 90% of its 21.85 million tons of LPG imports from the Middle East. India plans to source up to a quarter of its LPG imports from the US in 2027, sources told Reuters earlier this year.