Indian consumers balancing aspirations with financial prudence: Report

Indian consumers are embracing purposeful spending, and balancing aspirations with financial prudence, amid evolving economic realities, a Deloitte India report said.

The trend highlights the structural resilience of the consumer base, which continues to adapt to changing market conditions without compromising on long-term lifestyle aspirations, said the latest edition of Deloitte 'Consumer Signals India Chapter'.

The report found a clear shift in Indian consumer spending with activity being concentrated in core categories, with spending beyond essentials picking up only in a few areas.

Within travel, while overall intent has eased after the festive peak, demand is shifting towards premiumisation, with value, comfort and reliability driving preferences.