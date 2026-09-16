Home / Economy / News / Indian economy at inflection point, needs growth rethink: CEA Nageswaran

Indian economy at inflection point, needs growth rethink: CEA Nageswaran

Nageswaran argued that India needs to rethink its development model for the AI era, using artificial intelligence to boost workers rather than replace them

Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran
Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 10:57 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
By Anup Roy
 
India’s economy is at an “inflection point” that requires the country to rethink policies that powered its growth over the past three decades, according to Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran. 
 
“This is a period of churn and this is an inflection point,” Nageswaran said at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. What served the country well since it gained independence from the British colonial rule “may not necessarily be adequate for the next 25 years,” Nageswaran said.
 
“We need to raise our game in multiple respects.” 
 
Nageswaran argued that India needs to rethink its development model for the AI era, using artificial intelligence to boost workers rather than replace them and avoiding the capital-intensive model pursued by richer economies.
 
The country’s youth should be open to acquiring trade skills rather than relying solely on conventional education as artificial intelligence reshapes employment, he added. 
 
“We have to find ways in which we use AI to complement rather than displace labor, because we are a large country,” he said. 
 
Nageswaran expressed confidence in India’s economy amid geopolitical tensions and high crude oil prices, pointing to strong bank credit growth, tax collections and healthy corporate and banking sector balance sheets. The economy grew a solid 7.8% in the April-June quarter.
 
“The private sector must invest, must hire and must compensate fairly and also invest in R&D because the next 20 years is going to be very different from the last 80 years post World War II,” he said.
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DGFT should review notification aligning ITC(HS) code with Finance Act 2026

Premium

35 yrs of liberalisation: Tax system makes progress, but reforms unfinished

Food inflation unlikely to persist through year-end: CEA Nageswaran

India's exports to US rise 21.83% in Aug; shipments to China jump 52.35%

Telangana tops India's inflation table for eighth consecutive month

Topics :India economyIndian EconomyState of Indian economy

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookDelhi traffic advisoryNSE IPOTata group stocksIndia vs Afghanistan 2nd T20IPranav Constructions IPO

First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 10:57 AM IST

Next Story