Indian exporters may not get US tariff refunds, but pricing power improves

Pankaj Chadha, chairman of the Engineering Exports Promotion Council, said the refunds would flow to US importers, who on record had paid the duties. “There are cases where the Indian company is the importer on record in the US because it is a subsidiary company. In such cases, they will get the full tariff refund benefit. In other cases, where the exporter and importers are not related but deal with each other currently, the Indian exporter can ask the buyer to give some extra price in the next order. But it purely depends on the goodwill of the buyer.”