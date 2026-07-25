45% of India's exports to US out of Section 301's 10% tariff net: Govt

India's ministry of commerce on Saturday said about 45 per cent of India's exports to the United States (US) will remain outside the scope of the additional 10 per cent tariff imposed by the US under Section 301 of the Trade Act, 1974, as several key export categories are exempt from its conditions.

The clarification came days after the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced the final outcome of its Section 301 investigation into the acts, policies and practices of 60 economies, including India, related to the prohibition and enforcement of measures against goods produced with “forced labour”.

The final decision imposes an additional 10 per cent ad valorem (according to value) duty on imports from India, lower than the 12.5 per cent duty proposed on June 2 this year. In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said: "On account of these exemptions, an estimated 45% of India's exports to the United States remain outside the purview of the additional 10% Section 301 duty." The ministry said products that continue to remain outside the additional duty include generic pharmaceuticals, smartphones, and certain other specified goods that already attract zero additional duties. It also said products already covered under Section 232 measures, including steel, aluminium and auto parts, will not face the new 10 per cent Section 301 duty because those tariffs already apply separately to imports from most countries.

According to the government, the remaining 55 per cent of India's exports to the US will attract the additional 10 per cent duty. However, it said India's overall tariff incidence under the final decision remains lower than that of most other economies covered by the investigation. The ministry said India's placement in the lower tariff tier follows sustained engagement with the USTR through written submissions, in-person consultations, and participation in public hearings. "As a result of these sustained efforts, India has been placed in the lower tier of additional tariffs under the final measures, providing a relative advantage to Indian exports in key sectors," it said.