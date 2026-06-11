Indian firms rush to raise $3 bn debt as RBI steps cut borrowing costs

Indian companies are rushing to raise short-term debt after the central bank's measures to support the rupee triggered a sharp fall in borrowing costs, four merchant bankers said.

Companies, led by non-banking financial firms, are raising more than 310 billion rupees ($3.24 billion) through up to five-year bonds this week, the bankers said. The supply is one-third of what was raised in April and May, according to Reuters data.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced a raft of measures aimed at drawing dollars into the country, including raising subsidised deposits and incentivising banks and state-run companies to raise funds overseas.

This has pushed corporate borrowing costs lower by 40-45 basis points, per LSEG benchmark 'AAA'-rated corporate bond yields of up to five years, while the spread over government bonds has narrowed. Corporate bond yields had risen to their highest in seven years in May. A rise in overseas borrowings could reduce the need for local debt supply, leading to a rally in bonds below five years, said Ajay Marwaha, head of fixed income markets at global wealth firm Nuvama. State-run REC raised three-year funds at a coupon of 7.34 per cent earlier this week, much lower than prevailing levels in the secondary market. NABARD, another state-run financial institution, raised funds for three years at 7.34 per cent after cancelling a similar issue in May where rates could have touched nearly 8 per cent .