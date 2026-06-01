Indian firms in UK hit record high as turnover tops £105 billion mark

The number of Indian-owned companies operating in the UK hit a record high in 2026, rising nearly 60 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while their combined turnover crossed £105 billion, according to the latest edition of the India Meets Britain Tracker published on Monday.

The India Meets Britain Tracker, published by Grant Thornton UK in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and India Global Forum (IGF), showed that the number of Indian-owned firms in the UK increased from 1,197 in 2025 to 1,912 in 2026. Their combined turnover rose from £72.14 billion to £105.77 billion during the period.

Grant Thornton noted that part of the increase was attributable to 122 companies included after a more detailed analysis of addresses. Excluding these companies, the rise was still 49.5 per cent, the highest ever recorded by the tracker. The tracker analysed 1,912 UK-incorporated limited companies owned, directly or indirectly, or controlled by an Indian-incorporated parent or an Indian citizen resident outside the UK. It also identified the fastest-growing Indian-owned companies in the UK based on percentage revenue growth YoY. CETA adds momentum to India-UK corridor The sharp rise in Indian-owned firms comes as the India-UK economic relationship deepens after the signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in July 2025.

The report said CETA is expected to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers, simplify customs processes, and support the shared ambition of taking bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030. Tariff reductions across most goods categories are expected to be phased in from April 2026, according to the tracker. Bilateral trade between India and the UK reached £47.9 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2025, up 10 per cent YoY. UK exports to India stood at £19.3 billion, while imports from India rose to £28.7 billion. India remained the UK’s 11th-largest trading partner, accounting for 2.5 per cent of total UK trade.

FDI picture shows a contrast While the operating footprint of Indian companies in the UK expanded sharply, the tracker noted that Indian investment into the UK fell to £6.1 billion in 2024, down nearly 50 per cent from the previous year. The report said the fall reflected shifts in corporate priorities and global market conditions rather than a loss of confidence in the bilateral relationship. It said FDI stock can be influenced by dividend payments, reinvested earnings and valuation effects, even where no new investment decisions have been made. By contrast, UK investment into India rose to £19.1 billion in 2024, up 10 per cent from 2023.

Fastest-growing Indian companies in UK The tracker found that 66 Indian-owned firms reported annual revenue growth of at least 10 per cent. These companies generated £6.13 billion in combined turnover and achieved an average growth rate of 61 per cent, up from 42 per cent in 2025. Prime Focus International Services UK Limited led the list with 1,283 per cent growth, followed by Zydus Pharmaceuticals UK Limited at 320 per cent and Rizing Limited at 275 per cent. The 66 fastest-growing companies also paid £25.02 million in corporation tax, employed 14,763 people, and reported £280 million in capital expenditure.

Across all Indian-owned companies covered by the tracker, corporation tax paid rose to £378 million in 2026, compared with £277 million in 2025. Indian firms employ over 200,000 people in UK Indian-owned firms employed 203,549 people in 2026, a 60.6 per cent increase from the previous year, according to the report. Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, owned by Tata Motors, remained the largest Indian-owned employer in the UK with 44,103 employees, followed by Tata Steel Europe with 19,600 employees and Borelli Tea Holdings with 5,040 employees. The report said 16 Indian-owned businesses in the UK each employed more than 1,000 people, up from 14 last year. Collectively, these companies employed 95,228 people. Of these, nine increased their employee numbers, six recorded a decline, and one remained unchanged.

The report also noted a rise in gender diversity, with women accounting for 26 per cent of directors in Indian-owned firms, up from 24 per cent in 2025. TMT remains top sector for Indian-owned firms The Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) sector continued to dominate the tracker for the 13th consecutive year, accounting for 33 per cent of companies. Manufacturing and engineering ranked second, followed by automotive and pharmaceuticals and chemicals. Companies such as LTIMindtree, Wipro and Prime Focus drove growth in the TMT segment, while Zydus Pharmaceuticals expanded its presence in the life sciences sector.

The report said Indian companies were investing across a wider range of sectors, including technology, advanced manufacturing, clean energy and consulting services. London remains top UK hub, but regional spread widens London remained the preferred destination for the 66 tracker companies, hosting 38 per cent of them and generating £2.26 billion in revenue. However, the report pointed to increasing geographic diversification, with the South region accounting for 27 per cent of companies. In comparison, the Midlands and the North hosted 12 per cent and 11 per cent respectively. Regulatory and cost pressures rise The report flagged growing operational and regulatory challenges for Indian companies in the UK.