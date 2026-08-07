India's July consumer inflation likely edged higher on food prices: Poll

Indian consumer inflation likely rose in July, notching a second consecutive month above the RBI's 4 per cent medium-term target, as food ​prices edged higher, a Reuters poll showed.

Uneven rainfall across the ​country this year has hampered agricultural output, driving food costs higher. Indian households ‌spend over 40 per cent of their budgets on food.

Still, inflation remained within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2 per cent-6 per cent target range, so the central bank kept interest rates unchanged this week, as was widely expected. The RBI flagged adverse weather-related events and uncertainty around global energy markets as key risks to its inflation outlook.

The August 5 to 7 Reuters poll of 40 economists forecast the inflation rate, measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), rose to 4.50 per cent in July from 4.38 per cent in June. Forecasts for the data due on August 12 ranged from 3.96 per cent to 5.50 per cent. "Food ‌inflation remains on an uptrend even as underlying price pressures stay subdued," said Kanika Pasricha, chief economic advisor at Union Bank of India. "The improvement in monsoon activity during July though supported crop conditions but did little to ease near-term supply concerns," she said.

While the price of crude oil was volatile during the month, she said "the absence of any meaningful revision in domestic retail fuel prices is expected to limit the pass-through ​to consumer inflation." India's state-run fuel retailers raised petrol and diesel prices four times in May in ‌response to rising costs due to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. While a brief pause in the conflict pushed global crude prices lower, they were still about ​20 per cent ‌above pre-war levels. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel components and better reflects underlying demand, ‌is expected to have been 4.08 per cent in July. India does not publish official core inflation data.