Indian OMCs source crude at competitive rates in March amid Iran war

The average cost of crude oil procurement — a barometer of what it costs Indian OMCs to supply petrol and diesel to motorists — was relatively unchanged in March in dollar terms from a year earlier and only marginally higher than in February. OMCs increased petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre on Friday. Before that the breakeven crude oil price for refiners in March was around $80-$82 per barrel (bbl) — the price at which OMCs earn their normalised marketing margins of ₹5 per litre, a Mumbai-based analyst said. “Post the price hike, the break-even oil price increases to $85 per barrel,” according to a note today by Mumbai-based Dam Capital.