Indian Railways' freight loading rises 6.14% to 135.5 mt in September

Indian Railways recorded a growth of 6.14 per cent in its freight loading on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis in September, ferrying 135.5 million tonnes (mt) of goods.

Coal, which has been at the center of a debate over shortages at power plants, is predominantly carried by railways. The railway ministry said that coal loading grew by 9 per cent in September against the same period last year.

“Indian Railways stepped up domestic coal supply to powerhouses during September 2026. The average number of coal rakes supplied per day increased to 443 rakes, compared to 397 rakes per day in September 2025, registering an 11.6 per cent growth,” the ministry said on Tuesday.

Several major commodity segments recorded strong growth during the month, the national transporter said. “Food Grain loading grew by 25 per cent, Clinker by 20 per cent, Domestic Container by 10 per cent, Coal by 9 per cent, Balance Other Goods by 8.2 per cent, Mineral Oil by 6 per cent, Finished Steel by 5.5 per cent and Iron Ore by 5.2 per cent,” it added. The Indian Railways’ revenue growth from commodities accounting for a bulk of its freight volumes was almost double-digit in percentage terms. Freight revenue during September 2026 increased ₹1,266 crore from September 2025, registering a 9.3 per cent growth.