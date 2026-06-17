Indian steelmakers face near-term pressure from weak prices, rising costs

Assuming domestic structural factors remain bullish, margins for Indian steelmakers should improve QoQ, as trade price hikes in Q4FY26 transmit with a lag, offsetting higher ore and coal costs. In May, spot primary rebar prices corrected Rs 7,000 per tonne, or 11 per cent, from April peaks. Domestic HRC prices have corrected by Rs 1,600 per tonne, or 2-3 per cent. On average, rebar post-correction is flat QoQ, while HRC prices are up 9 per cent QoQ in Q1FY27.
Domestic demand saw 8-9 per cent volume growth YoY in May 2026 and similar 8-9 per cent volume growth in the year to date in CY26. This follows 7.6 per cent YoY volume growth in FY26 after four successive years of double-digit volume growth. Exports rose 30 per cent YoY, on a weak base, to 0.5 million tonnes, but were outpaced by imports of 0.7 million tonnes in May 2026. It is believed much of the imports were discounted distress sales of cargo originally headed to the Middle East.