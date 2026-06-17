Indian steelmakers face near-term pressure from weak prices, rising costs

In May, steel prices rose in China and the US, while European and Indian prices were soft. China’s crude steel production has been contracting for the last 12 months. In May, Australian iron ore prices increased 2 per cent MoM and 12 per cent YoY. In the domestic market, NMDC also implemented its fifth price hike since January, raising lump and fine ore prices by Rs 200 per tonne and Rs 150 per tonne, respectively. By June, NMDC blended prices were up 20 per cent over March.