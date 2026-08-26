Indians invest record funds in overseas stocks, debt in June

Indians sent a record amount of money abroad in June to buy equity and debt, accelerating a trend among local investors to diversify their portfolios overseas.

Resident individuals remitted $457 million for the month through the Liberalized Remittance Scheme for buying such assets, according to data published by the Reserve Bank of India late Tuesday.

While the sum is small compared with $3 billion in inflows into domestic equity funds alone during the month, it shows a growing culture of global diversification in India, where investors have traditionally favored gold, term deposits and real estate.

The lackluster performance of local equities has also prompted Indians to look outside. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index is down more than 3 per cent over the past two years, while the S&P 500 Index has gained 37 per cent.