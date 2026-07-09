India's energy intensity falls 30% since 1991, easing oil shock risks

Among major emerging economies, India's decline in energy intensity has been faster than that of China and Brazil, although slower than Russia. Advanced economies such as the United States, Germany and Japan have also recorded steeper improvements, reflecting differences in economic structures, technology adoption and energy mix.

"The need of the hour is to focus on energy efficiency and to bring down energy usage in all sectors, especially in industries and transport. This can also help further reduce India's energy intensity numbers. There should also be focus on the usage of clean energy like solar, wind and nuclear, and on energy independence. Nations across the world are also likely to step up efforts to improve conservation and focus on utilisation of local energy resources in their energy planning exercises," said K Ramanathan, Distinguished Fellow Emeritus at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).