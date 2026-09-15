India trade deficit eases to $26.86 billion in Aug as exports jump 26%

India's trade deficit eased to $26.86 billion in August from $27.22 billion a year ago and $31.98 billion recorded in July, data released by the Department of Commerce showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit eased as the growth in goods exports in August outpaced the rise in merchandise imports by a significant margin. Exports jumped 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $43.81 billion in the month, while imports rose 14 per cent Y-o-Y to $70.67 billion.

Cumulatively, goods exports were $215.91 billion in April-August, up nearly 18 per cent Y-o-Y. Imports were also 18 per cent higher Y-o-Y at $363 billion in the first five months of the current financial year. As such, the trade deficit stood at $147 billion in the five-month period.