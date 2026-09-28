Industrial output growth quickens to 8% in August on manufacturing, power

India's industrial output growth accelerated by 60 basis points (bps) to 8 per cent in August, from an upwardly revised 7.4 per cent in July, as manufacturing and electricity picked up pace, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday.

August's reading is the second-highest in 29 months, after 8.8 per cent in June. The headline Index of Industrial Production (IIP) stood at 123.3 in August. That was lower than 125.6 in July but up from 114.2 a year earlier.

Two of the four broad sectors, manufacturing and electricity and gas supply, witnessed an improvement in their performance compared to the previous month. Water supply, sewerage and waste management slowed, while mining and quarrying contracted more sharply.

Growth in manufacturing, which carries the largest weighting of about 76 per cent in the index, rose to its second-highest level in 29 months at 9 per cent from a revised 8.2 per cent in July, marking the third straight month in which the sector grew 8 per cent or more. Within the sector, 18 of the 23 industry groups at the two-digit level expanded compared with a year earlier. Electrical equipment led the gains with 30.9 per cent growth. Other transport equipment followed with 25.3 per cent, and motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers grew 25.2 per cent. Rubber and plastics products (21.4 per cent), computer, electronic and optical products (19.3 per cent) and beverages (18.3 per cent) also posted strong double-digit growth.

Five industry groups contracted: tobacco products (-8 per cent), wearing apparel (-7.4 per cent), coke and refined petroleum products (-0.6 per cent), chemical products (-0.5 per cent) and paper products (-0.1 per cent). Electricity and gas supply was again the fastest-growing segment among the four major sectors. Its growth rose to 12.3 per cent — the highest level since May 2024 — from 8.7 per cent in July. Within it, renewable generation rose 15.4 per cent and non-renewable generation grew 12.3 per cent, while gas supply declined 2.4 per cent. Water supply, sewerage and waste management grew 6.3 per cent, down from 7.4 per cent in July.

Mining and quarrying contracted 5.6 per cent, a sharper fall than the 0.9 per cent decline in July. Non-metallic minerals (-12.8 per cent) and fuel minerals (-5.7 per cent) pulled the sector down, while metallic minerals grew 5 per cent. Under the use-based classification, three of the six categories grew in August compared to the preceding month. Capital goods grew the fastest at 16.9 per cent, although this was slower than 19 per cent in July. Intermediate goods picked up to 13.7 per cent from 10.4 per cent. Consumer durables grew 11.1 per cent. Consumer non-durables returned to growth at 2.1 per cent after contracting 0.8 per cent in July. Infrastructure and construction goods slowed to 6.4 per cent from 8 per cent, and primary goods to 3.5 per cent from 4.2 per cent.