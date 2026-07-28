Industrial output growth at 7.3% in June under the new series: Govt data

Industrial output rose by 7.3 per cent in June compared to 5.1 per cent in the preceding month, mainly on the back of improved manufacturing sector performance and strong growth of the electricity and gas supply sector.

This is the third monthly Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data based on the new series.

"In June 2026, Index of Industrial Production recorded a 7.3 per cent year-on-year growth, supported by 7.8 per cent growth in Manufacturing sector and strong growth of 10.6 per cent in Electricity & Gas Supply sector," the National Statistics Office said in a release on Tuesday.

The IIP growth rate for the month of June 2026 is 7.3 per cent against 5.1 per cent (Quick Estimate released in June) in the month of May 2026, it stated. The revised estimate of IIP for the month of May is 5 per cent.